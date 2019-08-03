Top four teams clash for final berth today

KARACHI: WAPDA will face SSGC, while WAPDA (Whites) will be up against NBP in the semi-finals of the 65th Air Marshal Nur Khan (late) National Hockey Championship here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium on Sunday (today).

WAPDA (Whites) are set to face an uphill task against defending champions NBP, with the latter also having the services of seasoned players Ammad Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Dilbar, Shan Irshad and Atiq.

WAPDA (Whites) qualified for the semis after their upset win against Army. They will now look to repeat the same performance against NBP.

But despite having talented players like Rana Waheed, Sami Sadiq, Rizwan and Sohail Manzoor in the team, WAPDA (Whites) are expected to find it tough against the much stronger NBP side.

Some domestic hockey experts, while talking to this correspondent, said that the first semi-final between NBP and WAPDA (Whites) will be a one-sided affair. However, they expect a tough contest between SSGC and WAPDA in the other last four clash.

Last edition’s runners-up WAPDA boast experienced players including Umar Bhutta, Aleem Bilal, Tasawar Abbas and Tausiq. But they will be vying with a spirited SSGC who have played well throughout the tournament.

SSGC have the services of Ali Shah, Asfar Yaqoob, Amjad, Rana Sohail, Abbas Haider and Rizwan Jr. Both the sides also have national team’s regular goalkeepers with them. The first semi-final will start at 2pm. The second match will begin at 4:30pm.