Visit Pakistan

Tourism is the fastest way to economic growth; unfortunately for Pakistan, it plays only a minor role. Pakistan has been constantly accused of harboring terrorists and the world’s media tries to prove this too.

They are unaware that Pakistan is a whole world in itself and that its historical heritage goes back as far as 2500 BC, from its blue seas to its harsh deserts. All is there and all is unexplored. A report says that Pakistan is the next big thing in tourism. I request the government to take full advantage of this natural wonderland to boost the economy.

Mohsin Jatoi

Larkana