IHC seeks FIA reply on missing Faisal Tariq

ISLAMABAD: On petition for seeking recovery of missing Faisal Tariq, the son of Mian Tariq, one of the main character in Accountability Court judge video scandal, the Islamabad High Court on Friday sought reply from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Acting Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court Judge Aamir Farooq, took up the plea seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq filed by his sister.

During the hearing, while presenting his arguments, petitioner’s lawyer alleged that FIA director general had made Faisal Tariq disappeared.

To this, Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that how DG FIA could make someone disappear and why FIA Lahore had been nominated as respondent to which the lawyer said that the missing person had talked to his family from Lahore at the time when he was leaving for Islamabad.

Mian Tariq, the father of Faisal Tariq, was also arrested on July 10 and then produced before the court on July 16, he argued, adding that the family of missing person was also unaware about his location.

Petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to issue directives for recovery of Faisal Tariq and his production before the court. Hearing the arguments Islamabad High Court issued notices to FIA and directed to submit its reply within one week.