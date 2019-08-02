close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

Corrigendum

August 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The News inadvertently published a wrong picture with a news report about the death of classical singer Ustad Hameed Ali Khan on Thursday. The picture that was published was of his maternal cousin Ustad Hamid Ali Khan.

Hameed Ali Khan was living in Hyderabad, while Hamid Ali Khan lives in Lahore and belongs to Patiala Gharana. The error is regretted.

Meanwhile, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan issued a statement on Friday and quoted from Indian song ‘Abhi Zinda Hoon To Jee Leney Do’ (Let me live since I am alive). Wali Hamid, son of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, said Alhamdo Lillah his father in good health.

