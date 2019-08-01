close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

170 male teachers promoted

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Islamabad: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has promoted around 170 BPS-16 male senior elementary teachers of Islamabad’s public sector model schools for boys as secondary school teachers with an immediate effect.

The development comes in line with the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee, which met in Islamabad on July 11. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training oversees the government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory through the FDE.

A notification issued by the education ministry said 167 SETs, including the drawing ones, have been promoted to the posts of SSTs (BPS-17) subject to the fulfilment of the requisite criteria and qualification. They’ll be posted to regular posts soon. The promoted teachers will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion, and Transfer) Rules, 1973.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad