170 male teachers promoted

Islamabad: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has promoted around 170 BPS-16 male senior elementary teachers of Islamabad’s public sector model schools for boys as secondary school teachers with an immediate effect.

The development comes in line with the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee, which met in Islamabad on July 11. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training oversees the government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory through the FDE.

A notification issued by the education ministry said 167 SETs, including the drawing ones, have been promoted to the posts of SSTs (BPS-17) subject to the fulfilment of the requisite criteria and qualification. They’ll be posted to regular posts soon. The promoted teachers will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion, and Transfer) Rules, 1973.