Date of WHT statements extended

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date for filing bi-annual withholding tax statement till August 20, 2019.

The FBR issued Income Tax Circular No 10 on Wednesday to extend the date for filing bi-annual withholding statements under Section 165 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. Earlier, the last date for filing withholding tax statement was July 31, 2019.

The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) sent a letter on Wednesday morning to the FBR informing that many members of the bar were facing problems in filing withholding statements.

One major reason to demand extension was the late issuance and finalisation of the bi-annual statement format, which was issued not earlier than July 24, 2019 which was only a week away from the due date, the tax bar said.

Further, the new format appeared on the IRIS on July 27 instead of 24. The problems associated with the new format were other reasons due to which filing could not be done. The tax bar pointed out glitches in the IRIS portal, and requested the FBR not only to extend the due date of filing but also to resolve the said issues.