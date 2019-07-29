Dark days

While countries in the West move towards enlightenment, Pakistan is moving towards darkness. The country is suffering in the hands of corrupt politicians who only think of their bank balances rather than finding a permanent solution to the problem of electricity shortages.

Many areas of Karachi suffer from loadshedding for a week or more on end even though we pay our bills. I hope that the concerned authorities will look into this matter.

Amina Bijjar

Karachi