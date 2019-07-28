Thai king exempted from tax on some land properties

BANGKOK: Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn will be exempt from tax on some of his land property, according to a government announcement.

The king, who marked his 67th birthday on Sunday, has overseen major changes to the way royal affairs are managed since taking the throne in 2016.

The Crown Property Bureau, which manages the multi-billion dollar holdings of the monarchy and controls huge swathes of land in Bangkok, was placed under the king’s direct control in 2017. Its previous tax exempt status was then removed.

But some of the king’s lands and establishments will now be exempt from tax, according to the new legislation published in the Royal Gazette on Friday. They include lands and establishments that are “used in state affairs, royal affairs, or used by agencies under the king”, the document said.