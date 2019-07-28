Three killed in road accident

Rawalpindi: At least three people were killed and one other was critically injured when an over-speeding trailer hit a car in Wah Cantt Model Town, Rawalpindi on Sunday morning.

According to details, police said that a reckless driven trailer hit a private car carrying four people in Model town, Rawalpindi. The car was wrecked completely in the collision resulting in death of three riders, on the spot.

The trailer driver responsible for accident fled the scene. Rescue teams arrived immediately at the site of the accident and shifted the one injured to the DHQ Hospital, where the condition of wounded was reported to be critical.