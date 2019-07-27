Woman dies of ‘police torture’

LAHORE : An old woman died allegedly after being manhandled by Shahdara police on Saturday.

The woman identified as Bashiran of Begum Kot ran a small grocery shop in her house. On the day of the incident, Shahdara police came to her house to arrest her son, Imran, on charges of electricity theft. She offered resistance to police to save her son from the arrest police, upon which, police manhandled her, resulting in her instant death. It was stated she was a heart patient.

Meanwhile, locals got infuriated after seeing police highhandedness and staged a protest demonstration by placing the victim's body in the middle of Chowk Begum Kot. The protesters chanted slogans against police and burnt tyres. The protesters said that the Shahdara SHO Maqsood also rushed to the spot and hurled threats and abuses at them. He also threatened to book all the protesters if they did not end their protest and disperse peacefully. But the protesters did no heed his warnings.

Later, SP City Ghazanfar came to control the situation, threatened the protesters and forcibly removed them from the spot.

However, police denied all allegations of torture. Meanwhile, police registered a case against an ASI, Sarwar and removed the body to morgue.

accidents: At least ten persons were killed and 916 injured during 827 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

Out of the injured, 543 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals and 373 with minor injuries were provided first aid by the rescue teams.

criminals: Cantt division police arrested 243 criminals and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possession during the past week.

Moreover, 30 proclaimed offenders of A and B categories involved in theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 55 court absconders. Police also arrested 72 criminals for violating the Kite Flying, One Wheeling, Aerial Firing, Loudspeaker, Rental and Price Control Acts.

arrested: Sadar police investigation wing arrested 20 criminals involved in murder, robbery, purse snatching and other heinous crimes. Qaisar, Salamat and Zoha were among the arrested criminals.