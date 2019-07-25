ACE recovers Rs37b in six months: DG

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment DG Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah has said corruption is a curse which is spoiling society.

Officers should take action fearlessly against the corrupt elements. Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab is doing its utmost efforts to make Pakistan a corruption free country. The minister said this while chairing a departmental review meeting held at DG Anti-Corruption Establishment Complex at here on Thursday.

Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah said that Anti-Corruption Establishment is working day and night to eradicate corruption from society and with ‘our sincere efforts we will eradicate this evil from the country’.

He said that Anti-Corruption Establishment has done historic recovery of Rs 37 billion during the last six months which is highest in the history of Pakistan in which there is direct recovery of Rs. 1.27 billion, land recovery is Rs 34 billion and 60 lac and indirect recovery is of Rs one billion. He said that during the last six months ACE received 12,192 complaints and after investigation Anti-Corruption Establishment has disposed off 11,804 complaints and remaining complaints are under investigation and will also be disposed off after undergoing due investigation.

Expressing the achievements of the ACE, Director General said that during the last six months ACE has registered 579 cases against corrupt elements, 359 challans have been filed and 778 people have been arrested after undertaking inquiry.

The DG said that his doors are always open for the general public.

People should indicate corrupt elements of society without any fear. Strict action should be taken against corrupt elements.

He also advised ACE officers to do their investigation without any fear and favour and without accepting any type of external pressure and should utilise all their abilities and professional skills to transform Pakistan into a strong, prosperous and corruption-free country.