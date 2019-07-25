close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Wapda beat Punjab in National Hockey

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Wapda crushed Punjab 5-0 while Army beat KP 7-2 in the 65th Air Marshal National Hockey Championship matches at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi.

KP were seen playing neck-and-neck game against powerful Army team that had a 3-2 advantage at the end of third quarter. However, Army came back strongly to add four more goals to win the match. For Army, Arsalan scored three goals. KP’s both goals were netted by Saeed.

In another match of the day, Wapda outplayed Punjab 5-0. Ashar Tariq struck twice for Wapda in their overwhelming win. SSGC registered a comprehensive 7-1 win against PAF. Mubashir Ali scored five goals including hat-trick for his team.

