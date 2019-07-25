FBR sets up FATF Cell to comply with 27-point action plan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to comply with 27-point action plan till September 2019 in timely manner, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Cell under supervision of Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation Customs Abdul Waheed Marwat.

According to notification issued by FBR here on Thursday, the FBR established a FATF Cell under supervision of Director General I&I Customs and comprising four other officials. Pakistan is making all-out efforts to comply with 27-point action plan placed by FATF in order to avoid falling from grey to blacklist. So far Islamabad managed very well to foil Indian bids but there was also need to put in place all required institutional, legislative and procedural system to come out from the grey list in next September review.

The government is taking all-out steps to comply with all conditions placed by FATF within the stipulated timeframe. There are several benchmarks for ensuring compliance and three to four are related to customs especially on the front of currency smuggling through cash couriers. The FBR has made vigorous plans to place latest scanners at all entry/exit points throughout the country in order to ensure compliance on FATF conditions.

The official notification number 1867-C-1/2019 states that a Financial Action Task Force Cell is hereby constituted to ensure effective and timely completion of FATF related action plan and is placed under the Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation-FBR, Islamabad. The FATF cell will serve as focal point for all activities related to customs compliance for FATF issues.

The FATF Cell may seek information required for FATF related work from the Board, field formation, directorates and record of meetings. The head of field formations/directorate are requested to create enabling environment for this until considering the sensitive nature.

The officers have been transferred to FATF Cell as they are relieved from the duties to report at new posting with immediate effect and till further orders.

Abdul Waheed Marwat, BS-20 officer of Customs group will look after FATF Cell, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation FBR Islamabad in addition to his own duties. Mr Marwat is currently serving as Director, Directorate of Cross Border Currency Movement. Muhammad Asif BS-19 officer of Pakistan Customs who is currently serving in National Highway Authority (NHA) on repatriation, has been posted as Additional Director FATF Cell. Wajid Zaman, BS-18 officer who is currently serving in Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad has been posted as Deputy Director FATF Cell. Zahoor Ahmed Mughal and BS-16 and Sajid Mehboob BS-16 have been posted as Superintendent and intelligence officer respectively in FATF Cell with immediate effect.