Pak Navy inaugurates new college in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: In an impressive ceremony held at Gwadar, new state-of-the-art campus building of Bahria Model College (BMC), Gwadar, was inaugurated.

Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, graced the occasion as chief guest. Addressing the audience, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, said that educational empowerment of local population of any area is a key to success. He said that with construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC), a lot of new vistas are opening up for the people of Balochistan and to accrue benefits from these opportunities, coastal population should be equipped with quality education to take full advantage of the potentials offered by the fast materialising concept of Blue Economy.

Highlighting Pakistan Navy’s efforts in the uplift of coastal areas of Balochistan, the Admiral said that growing number of Bahria Model Schools and Colleges across the coastal belt is indicative of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to promote education and pave the way for economic prosperity of the local populace. He expressed his confidence that locals of the area would greatly benefit from the modern educational facilities offered by the college.

The new campus building of the BMC, Gwadar, is equipped with latest educational facilities and training aids. It houses a modern computer lab, science laboratories, library and ample sports facilities.

Bahria Model College, Gwadar, was established with a humble faculty of 07 teachers and 35 students with a vision to provide quality contemporary education to the local students in a learning conducive environment. With this modest beginning, the college has grown over a span of few years to become the leading educational institution of Gwadar city. More than 550 students (both male and female) are currently enrolled at the college from various districts of Balochistan. A large number of Pakistan Navy personnel, military officials and local dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony.