Licences of 15 arms dealers cancelled in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab police checked stocks of 458 arms dealers in all districts of the province and cancelled licences of 15 arms dealers and registered 18 cases against them.

This was disclosed by the Additional IG operations in a report submitted to Punjab IG. As per the report, during the stock checking police teams of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lodhran and Pakpattan and seized 970 illegal weapons and 185,225 bullets. A legal action was taken against 22 arms dealers based upon expiry of arms licence whereas during the campaign of arms checking collectively the stock of 378 arms dealers was found registered according to stock laws.