‘US visit to boost investors’ trust’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful US visit would not only help boost investors' confidence in Pakistan but also explore new avenues for bilateral trade.
Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, Shahbaz Gill, the spokesman for the Punjab chief minister, said Pakistan was pursuing a very balanced diplomacy and it wanted bilateral ties with the US based on equality and respect.
LAHORE : Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful US visit would not only help boost investors' confidence in Pakistan but also explore new avenues for bilateral trade.
Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, Shahbaz Gill, the spokesman for the Punjab chief minister, said Pakistan was pursuing a very balanced diplomacy and it wanted bilateral ties with the US based on equality and respect.