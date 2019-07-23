close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
‘US visit to boost investors’ trust’

Lahore

LAHORE : Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful US visit would not only help boost investors' confidence in Pakistan but also explore new avenues for bilateral trade.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, Shahbaz Gill, the spokesman for the Punjab chief minister, said Pakistan was pursuing a very balanced diplomacy and it wanted bilateral ties with the US based on equality and respect.

