Wed Jul 24, 2019
Urdu varsity senate discusses vacancies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday chaired the 39th meeting of the Senate of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) as Chancellor of the FUUAST.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate of FUUAST Javed Asharaf Hussain, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Prof Dr S Altaf Hussain, Federal Secretary Education Arshad Mirza, President Anjuman-e-Taraqq-e-Urdu Wajid Jawwad and others attended the meeting, said a FUUAST spokesman.

The meeting made deliberations on the recommendations with regard to representation of the members of civil society and representatives of teachers on vacant seats in the FUUAST’s Senate.

