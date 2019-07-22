Cops transferred

LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan issued transfer/posting orders of seven police officers.

SDPO Kotli Sattian Rawalpindi, Jawaria Muhammad Jamil, is transferred and posted as ASP Headquarters, Sargodha, DSP Headquarters, Sargodha Muhammad Usman, is transferred and posted as SDPO, Kot Momin Sargodha, SDPO Kot, Momin Sargodha Wajid Hussain is transferred and posted as, DSP Orghanized Crime-I, Sargodha, awaiting psoting, Mohammad Ashraf, is posted as DSP Legal Operations-I, Lahore, DSP IV Battalion 3, PC Multan Abdul Latif's services, are placed at disposal of Additional IGP Special Branch Punjab, DSP, PHP, Rawalpindi, Mohammad Saleem, is transferred and posted as SDPO Pind Dadan Khan Jhelum while SDPO Pind Dadan Khan Jhelum Iftikhar Ahmad’s services placed at the disposal of Addl IGP, PHP, Punjab for further posting, with immediate effect.

police lauded: A citizen has strongly lauded efforts by Lahore Police for tracing out his stolen vehicle.

Engineer Farhan Maqsood in an acknowledgment email letter addressed to CCPO Lahore BA Nasir praised that Lahore Police was trying to facilitate citizens in much better way while adopting excellent practices in-field and out-field by the top minds of highest officials.

"Our car stolen from Sialkot City in 2018 and it remained clueless throughout one year. We tried our best to get around our stolen asset but no luck" said Engineer Farhan Maqsood. In fact, chassis of stolen car number LEC-0986 was tampered by the culprits and was converted to Islamabad number ZW-726, model 2013. "It was held, said the citizen, "by on spot duty officer Muhammad Boota, an ASI of Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad, Gulberg, from Toba Tek Singh during an assigned task". He thanked that AVLS extended its best cooperation for handing over of the recovered car.