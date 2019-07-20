close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
July 21, 2019

Tourists throng Pak-China border region

July 21, 2019

BEIJING: Taxkorgan, a border county in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region close to Pakistan has attracted a growing number of tourists in recent years, reports China Economic Net (CEN) on Saturday.

The county of Taxkorgan, which borders Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, is the only Tajik autonomous county in China, with most of its roughly 40,000 residents ethnic Tajiks. It was known for its unique folk culture and splendid plateau scenery.

Sitting on the Pamir Plateau, it boasts the famous KhunjerabPass on the China-Pakistan border as well as the peak of Mount Qogir, the second highest peak in the world following the peak of Mount Qomolangma.

Visitors are also lured by its snow-capped mountains, verdant grassland and Tajik festivities such as the eagle dance and polo. Wang Moqi, from the city of Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, came specially for the Pamir Plateau.

"This is my second time to Xinjiang, I felt such regret that I didn't make it to the Pamir Plateau last time," said Wang. "This time we not only appreciated the beauty of the plateau, but were also invited to join a Tajik wedding at a herder's home."

The county has received over 554,000 visitors in the first half of this year, up 43.3 percent from a year ago. Together they have brought in tourism revenue of 576 million yuan ($83.77 million), according to local tourism authorities.

"We are developing more tourism projects such as Mount Muztagata, the Khunjerab Pass and a memorial of the Karakorum Highway connecting China and Pakistan, with the protection of the local environment as our priority," said Zhou Hao, deputy director of the local culture, sports, TV broadcast and tourism bureau.

