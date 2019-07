Asif Memorial Basketball enters quarters stage

RAWALPINDI: The 2nd Asif Iqbal Memorial Basketball Championship 2019 has reached its knockout stage after the completion of the pool matches here at the Racecourse courts, says a press release.

The teams qualifying for the quarter-finals of the inter-club tournament, being organised by the Falcons Basketball Club in collaboration with the Federal Basketball Association, include Wah Reapers, Falcons, Bulls, Cardinals, Thunder, Sonics, Eagles and Raptors.

Following are the results of pool matches along with leading performers in each match: United Kings 33 (Saad 11, Aqib 8, Imamdin 5) beat Wah Reapers 29 (Omer 8, Tayyab 8, Mehtab 6); Thunder 35 (Sufiyan 12, Shahid 8, Omer 7) beat Eagles 23 (Shumail 8, Ali Kazmi 6, Hamza 5); Raptors 50 (Farhan 18, Wahid 12, Faiz 8) beat Pasbaan Boys 30 (Salman 12, Hamza 8, Waqas 6); Sonics 51 (Osama 17, Bilal 14, Nadeem 10) beat Ball Magicians 27 (Samson 10, Ramish 6, Sobil 6); Wah Reapers 56 (Omer 17, Musab 13, Waqas 12) beat Falcons 41 (Lala Azhar 18, Wahab 10, Kashif 6); Thunder 36 (Sufiyan 14, Shahid 8, Omer 7) beat Tramri Heat 28 (Arbaz 10, Noman 6, Farzan 6); Raptors 30 (Farhan 10, Mohsin 8, Islam 6) beat Cardinals 28 (Haider 10, Mohammad Mursalin 6, Hasan Tahir 6); Bulls 56 (Rizwan 17, Waleed 14, Yasir 10) beat Ball Magicians 34 (Samson 12, Ramish 10, Sobil 6); Cardinals 42 (Mohammad Mursalin 15, Hasan Tahir 10, Shahbaz Qasim 8) beat Pasbaan Boys 14 (Asad 6, Raheel 3, Hammad 2); Falcons 37 (Lala Azhar 12, Umsan 10, Inamul Haq 7) beat United Kings 36 (Ahmed 10, Imamdin 9, Aqib 6); Bulls 65 (Yasir 26, Rizwan 18, Usman Ranjha 8) beat Sonics 27 (Bilal 10, Shoaib 8, Wahab 6); Eagles 46 (Shumail 14, Tehseen 9, Ali Kazmi 5) beat Tramri Heat 35 (Faizan 12m Arbaz 7, Usama 6).