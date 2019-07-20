close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Two shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

TIMERGARA: Unidentified people shot dead two persons on the Link Road near the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Talash, local sources said on Saturday.

They said Zafar Ahmad, 32, and his friend Zubair Shah, 30, were going somewhere in a car on the Link Road near the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on them late Friday They said that someone informed the Talash police early Saturday morning about the presence of bodies in a car. The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy. Relatives of Zafar said the family had no enmity.The Talash police registered a case and started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan