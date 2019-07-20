Lowry takes Open lead at Portrush

PORTRUSH, United Kingdom: Ireland’s Shane Lowry delighted the Royal Portrush crowds as he seized a one-shot lead with six holes remaining of the third round at the British Open on Saturday.

The 32-year-old moved to five-under par for his round and 13-under for the tournament with birdie at the par-five 12th hole.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood sits one shot back in second place, with American J.B. Holmes on 11-under.

Former US Open champion Justin Rose charged up the leaderboard on the back nine with an eagle on the 12th followed by two birdies in three holes which moved him to within three strokes of Lowry.

Lee Westwood, looking to end his long wait for a maiden major title, slipped back to nine-under with a bogey at the 10th, a shot clear of clubhouse leader Rickie Fowler.

World number one Brooks Koepka continued to miss putt after putt, as he has done all week, with his challenge threatening to stall as he fell to minus-seven through 15 holes.Westwood had moved into a four-way tie earlier in the day after nine holes. The 46-year-old Englishman carded three straight birdies from the second hole to reach 10-under for the tournament at the turn.Fowler had reached five-under for his round and minus-eight overall through 17 holes with his sixth birdie of the day.

Meanwhile, American Kyle Stanley said he had not apologised for a “non-issue” after his playing partner Robert MacIntyre complained he had not shouted “fore” before his ball hit the mother of the Scot’s caddie.The incident on the 17th hole in Friday’s second round saw Stanley send his tee shot into the gallery, with it hitting the spectator on the hand.

MacIntyre had said he told Stanley he “wasn’t happy” and that his rival “didn’t take it well at all” when confronted over not letting the crowd know the ball was heading in their direction.

“My two playing partners, my caddie, a couple of the volunteers or the marshals, even had them signalling it was going right,” Stanley said after his third-round 73 on Saturday.

“I mean, everyone to the right of that ball, they knew it was coming.

“So to me it’s kind of a non-issue. I’m not really sure why he decided to make such an issue about it. I know it hit his caddie’s mom’s hands off the bounce, and that’s unfortunate.”