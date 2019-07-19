Haleeb Foods wins award for environment excellence

LAHORE: Haleeb Foods, one of the leading food and beverage companies of Pakistan, won prestigious accolade in the food category at the 16th Annual Environment Excellence Awards for being committed to be on the forefront of the environmental protection in Pakistan. The award distinguishes the high quality standards and vision of the company towards the environmental protection initiatives taken at two plants in Bhai Pheru and Rahim Yar khan.

Expressing his thoughts on this milestone, CEO Haleeb Foods Memosh Khawaja said; “This prestigious award has recognized the resourceful social interventions of Haleeb Foods. We are thankful to NFEH for appreciating our endeavors and inspiring us to continue investing in the Planet. Haleeb Foods aims to empower the nation and ensure sustainable progress. Being pioneers in the dairy industry – Haleeb Foods is proud to take up the role in the nation-building of Pakistan.”

The National Forum for Environment & Health reviewed the company’s environment protection practices and procedures. After their assessment and thorough examination, Haleeb Foods was chosen winner of the award for meeting local and international standards of environment protection and health practices.***