French film ‘Corporate’ screened

Islamabad: Director, co-screenwriter: Nicolas Silhol

Pakistan National Council of Arts in collaboration with the Embassy of France and Alliance Francaise, bring film ‘Corporate’ from 2017 in PNCA Lecture Hall on Wednesday (July 17) at 7 p.m. (why Wednesday! because films in France are released on Wednesdays). What other day could be more appropriate for French film club screening here.

Director Nicolas Silhol takes us to contemporary ‘Corporate’ culture in France today. The leading lady is working in a giant multinational with strict worker protection laws. One of the workers commits suicide. Investigation comes with complications.

This is a harsh but convincing debut film from co-write and director Nicolas Silhot. Our central character, the leading lady, has nothing but work on her mind and her unemployed husband has nothing but to sleep. However, once in a while, motherhood awakens and the lady goes to her son’s school for a change. The comforts of working in a multi-national corporations come with its liabilities: downsizing. This brings film’s main conflict: work protection laws. When the going got rough and a worker is to be laid off, suicide came handy. With the changing terms and conditions, lay off are resulting in many suicides.

This is then the account of human loss in a world where all that matters is money. But in the end, as a critic points out, “It is your job or your conscience.” You can't go on with best of both the worlds. This is a mixture of greed and guilt. The screenwriter and director with ‘Corporate’ working family background, bring out and portray this film with experience and clarity. Here we have a conflict, which has to be resolved on time. This comes with a strong message-how to manage with ruthless and dehumanizing world.

The film carries strong screenplay, direction, performance and attractive production design. Most of the film takes place in well-designed and attractive contemporary offices.

