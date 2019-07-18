close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
July 19, 2019

Qualifies for world’s scholarship

Lahore

 
July 19, 2019

LAHORE: LGS’s student Haris Farooq Shah, son of Farooq Bahaul Haq (Bhera), qualified for the World Scholars Cup after getting five gold and two silver medals. He secured the medals in regional events held in Lahore. He represented Pakistan in the global round of the World Scholars Cup held in Kirghizstan.

