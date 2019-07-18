Qualifies for world’s scholarship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: LGS’s student Haris Farooq Shah, son of Farooq Bahaul Haq (Bhera), qualified for the World Scholars Cup after getting five gold and two silver medals. He secured the medals in regional events held in Lahore. He represented Pakistan in the global round of the World Scholars Cup held in Kirghizstan.
