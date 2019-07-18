PTI leader apprehends violence during Ghotki by-polls

SUKKUR: PTI MPA and parliamentary leader of PTI in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said the accountability of Khursheed Shah has been initiated.

Talking to the media at the Jatoi House, Sukkur, on Thursday, Haleem Adil Shaikh hoped their candidate Sardar Ali Ahmed Khan Mahar will retain his late father’s NA-205 Ghotki seat. He said the Sindh government is utilizing all resources to win the seat through rigging and the whole provincial machinery and the Sindh cabinet as well as the PPPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading the election campaign of their candidate Muhammed Bakhash Mahar.

The PTI leader apprehended violence in Ghotki by-election. He charged the PPPP of activating goons from Lyari and of providing them with firearms. He demanded deployment of army during the Ghotki by-election.

Haleem Adil said the citizens of Sukkur are deprived of clean drinking water and lack of development and heaps of garbage have turned the Sukkur city to ruins. He said the hospitals and schools of Sukkur have been destroyed by the provincial government by usurping and misappropriating their budget. Adil charged the Sindh government attacked the protesting nurses with batons instead of providing them with their rights.