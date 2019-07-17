‘Morgan has right to decide his own future’

LONDON: Andrew Strauss has said that the ball is in Eoin Morgan’s court as to whether he stays on as England’s white-ball captain after leading them to a maiden World Cup triumph.

Morgan is unlikely to stay on until the 2023 World Cup in India, when he would be 36, but may lead the side in next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Strauss, speaking at the launch of the Ruth Strauss Foundation Day, said Morgan had “earned the right” to continue as captain.

“The question for him is what he wants to achieve here,” Strauss said, “because he has climbed Everest. That is the question for all the players, because we have made mistakes in the past. We’ve won Ashes series and got to No 1 in the world and thought that was the end in itself.

“We have to find a way of making this a launchpad for something bigger and better and that is a huge challenge.

“I certainly hope that what he is doing right now, unless he is absolutely clear he wants to carry on, is just taking a bit of time to reflect where he is at. To stay on as captain he needs to be driven and motivated to push people on as he has done over the last four years and if he has the bit between his teeth then we’ve seen just what a fantastic leader he is.”

Jos Buttler, who is currently vice-captain in all three formats, is Morgan’s most likely successor, and has previously led the side in six ODIs and four T20Is.

Buttler said on Monday there was “no reason” why Morgan should not stay on as captain. “There is plenty of life in him yet,” he said.