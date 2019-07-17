close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
July 18, 2019

ICJ verdict: DG ISPR congratulates Foreign Office, legal team

Top Story

 
RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor has said the ICJ verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case is great victory for Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to a private TV channel, the DG ISPR congratulated Pakistan’s Foreign Office and legal team for their all out efforts in the case.

Gen Ghafoor said India had raised five points in the ICJ and almost all of them were overturned by the court in its verdict.

