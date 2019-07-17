ICJ verdict: DG ISPR congratulates Foreign Office, legal team

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor has said the ICJ verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case is great victory for Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to a private TV channel, the DG ISPR congratulated Pakistan’s Foreign Office and legal team for their all out efforts in the case.

Gen Ghafoor said India had raised five points in the ICJ and almost all of them were overturned by the court in its verdict.