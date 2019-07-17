close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

Mall management clarifies news

Islamabad

 
July 18, 2019

Islamabad: Safa Gold Mall management strictly denies the news, which was aired on different TV channels and newspapers, says a press release.

It was reported in news channels and newspapers that NAB has directed to CDA to freeze the 5th, 6th and 7th floor of Safa Mall and further to demolished it however it is totally against the actual facts.

The story which is being made out in TV channels and newspapers is devoid of facts and completely misunderstood and misinterpreted by media. Since many cases are pending for adjudication before different honorable court therefore Safa Mall Management completely denies any sort of news being circulated related to Safa Gold Mall till the final decision by the honorable court. Published news are fake and against the actual situation.

