PHF officials address press conference today

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa will address a press conference pertaining to the 65th National hockey championship at the Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium on Thursday (today). The officials will announce the names of the tournament director, technical delegates, umpires and referees, and also unveil other details related to the event during the press conference. The championship is slated to be held here from July 23 to August 7.