Call to tap tribal districts’ mineral resources

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) Chairman Manzoor Elahi has said that huge mineral deposits exist in the tribal districts which need to be tapped properly.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, he said that revenue worth billions of rupees could be generated for the national and provincial exchequers if the mines and mineral resources were explored properly in the tribal districts.

He said new procedures for the mining sector in the tribal districts should be finalised. Elahi said the standard operating procedures had been prepared but were restricted to paperwork only.