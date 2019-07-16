close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 17, 2019

13 killed in Nigeria building collapse

World

AFP
July 17, 2019

JOS, Nigeria: Thirteen people in central Nigeria died after a three-storey residential building collapsed after torrential rain, emergency workers said on Tuesday. Rescue crews sifted through the rubble overnight after the building in the city of Jos came down on Monday.

A Red Cross official at the scene told AFP that 13 bodies had been recovered so far and seven survivors were being treated in hospital. The collapse came after three days of pounding rain.

Emergency officials said it occurred during working hours, sparing dozens of residents, who later returned to find their homes destroyed. Building collapses are tragically common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, with millions living in dilapidated buildings and widespread non-enforcement of building regulation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus