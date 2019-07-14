Over 3,400 sit test for MPhil, PhD, MS, MD admissions at KU

KARACHI: More than 3,400 candidates appeared in the written admission test of the University of Karachi on Sunday. As many as 3,803 entry test forms were received against the total 2,028 available seats in different departments of various faculties.

The KU conducted written admission test for MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) programmes at the respective departments, centres and institutes of the university. The admission forms were collected until June 28.

According to details, 852 candidates were declared eligible for appearing in the admission test in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, 830 in the Faculty of Science, 592 in different institutes and centres, 153 in the Faculty of Education, 50 in the Faculty of Law, 382 in the Faculty of Islamic Studies, 288 in the Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, 298 in the Faculty of Pharmacy and 122 in the Faculty of Medicine.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi visited different departments and inspected the test proceedings and arrangements. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the admission tests. The test was held in a very peaceful and disciplined manner, with adequate security arrangements.

All the departmental chairpersons have submitted the results to the Advance Studies and Research Board Office. Admissions will be granted on the basis of the results of the tests and the interviews to be conducted by the respective departmental research committees.

After the mandatory Karachi University Entrance Test 2019, the list of the successful candidates will be announced on the KU website on July 31 as well as on the respective departments’ notice boards.