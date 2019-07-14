Syria gas pipeline hit by sabotage attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAMASCUS: A new sabotage attack has hit a gas pipeline in Syria, state media reported on Sunday, putting it out of service in the latest setback to the country´s troubled energy sector.The official news agency Sana denounced what it called a “terrorist act”, without identifying the suspected perpetrators.According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, a bomb blast targeted the pipeline in the Badiya desert.
