No-trust move against Sanjrani to fail: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the PTI-led government along with its coalition partners would foil No-Confidence Move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The PTI government stands tall with Senate chairman and will vote for him, Buzdar said in his statement issued from Lahore here Sunday.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, he said the opposition parties only wanted to remove Senate chairman for their personal interest the nation was fully aware of their designs, he continued.

He lauded the role of Senate chairman in running the house smoothly.

Fakhar Imam: Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister and Kashmir Committee chairman strongly condemned Indian atrocities on the people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK). The chief minister said that cruelties of Indian forces could not suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people as India had touched the limits of brutality in the occupied Kashmir.

Unarmed and innocent people of Kashmir were writing the freedom movement with their blood and there was no justification of silence of the international community, he added. Usman Buzdar said it was the need of hour that international community should take notice of these violations. Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said freedom was a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people and the international community needed to wake up and consider the abuse of rights of Kashmiri people.

human resource: Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI-led government is committed to durable development of human resource. In a statement issued here Sunday, Usman Buzdar said that to materialise the pledged reforms in system the PTI government introduced basic reforms. He expressed his hope that the steps taken by the incumbent government would benefit the country and its people in long terms instead of accommodating them temporarily.

The chief minister regretted that former rulers did nothing for the betterment and well-being of the people which intensified their miseries. Usman Buzdar said that provision of the civic amenities of life to the people was the fundamental responsibility of the state and the PTI government would leave no stone unturned to fulfill this responsibility in letter and spirit.

LBA: Lahore Bar Association (LBA) President Asim Cheema called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday.

During the meeting, the chief minister assured the president that issues of the Bar would be resolved. The chief minister said the lawyer community was playing its role in providing common man with justice and their services in this regard could not be ignored.