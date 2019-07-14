close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 15, 2019

Need for dengue awareness stressed

National

A
APP
July 15, 2019

SARGODHA: There was a dire need to create awareness about dengue virus as the current monsoon season was a breeding season for dengue mosquito. Health official told reporters here on Sunday that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salwat Saeed had taken strict action on dengue issue and sought a detailed performance report of the officials concerned. The meeting was told that dengue larva had been detected from seven places including four outdoors and three indoor places. Expressing concern over the performance of dengue control cell, the DC warned the officials concerned to be ready for facing the consequences of their negligence.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus