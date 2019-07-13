PIA flight escapes accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The PIA Islamabad-Japan Flight PK-852 on Saturday narrowly escaped an accident due to tyres’ burst on runway.As per media reports, the flight was ready to take off for Japan when its tyre burst on runway. This flight was to stop at the Beijing airport for an hour. In addition to Pakistanis, many Chinese were also on board the plane.
