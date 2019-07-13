close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
INP
July 14, 2019

PIA flight escapes accident

National

ISLAMABAD: The PIA Islamabad-Japan Flight PK-852 on Saturday narrowly escaped an accident due to tyres’ burst on runway.As per media reports, the flight was ready to take off for Japan when its tyre burst on runway. This flight was to stop at the Beijing airport for an hour. In addition to Pakistanis, many Chinese were also on board the plane.

