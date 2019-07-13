Court defers verdict in damages case against PM

PESHAWAR: A local court has deferred judgment in a damages case against Prime Minister Imran Khan till August 31. The court of the additional district and sessions judge had reserved judgment on June 15 and it was to be announced on July 13. However, the court on Saturday postponed the verdict in the case till August 31. Fauzia Bibi, a former Member of Provincial Assembly, who was elected on the reserved seats for women on PTI’s ticket, filed the defamation suit for recovery of damages to the tune of Rs5 billion for defaming her through leveling “baseless” allegations against her by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a press conference accusing her of selling her vote in the Senate elections. Earlier, the court had dismissed an application under Order 7 Rule 10 of Code of Civil Procedure, filed by Babar Awan, claiming that this court had no jurisdiction to hear the case here as the press conference in question addressed by his client was held in Islamabad and not in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.