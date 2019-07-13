Video scandal: Only judge or Nawaz can talk about their meeting: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday refrained from commenting on an alleged meeting between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and judge Arshad Malik.

"Either the judge or Nawaz can talk about it. I can't say anything on it," he said when asked about the alleged meeting at a press conference here. He was flanked by the PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb and Senator Musadik Malik.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the sacking of an accountability court judge has raised more questions on the credibility of courts in the country. "We respect the judiciary and we want people to trust it. We don't want to pin blame on anyone, we have just put facts before the public," he said. "We aren't asking for relief neither we want to achieve political mileage," he insisted.

The former premier said that the government has attacked justice in the country hence to restore the faith of people in the judiciary, the superior courts should take immediate action.

"If the judge was in pressure why didn't he tell the monitoring judge? His removal has vindicated the fact that there is something fishy, it has raised more questions and exposed the government's role,” he said, adding that why the judge did not file case against Nawaz Sharif if he was facing pressure. He said the video, press release and affidavit of the accountability court judge is an attack on the justice system of the country and it could be restored through action of higher judiciary of the country.

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that he is ready to appear face any case, and he has never pressurised anyone and neither he will do so in the future. “I will come before courts whenever summoned,” he said.

Shahid Khaqan said the government has taken two U-turns on the whole issue as first they were declaring the video fake and then left the matter to the judiciary. He said the judge was removed but the person who was affected by the wrong judgement of the judge was still in jail.