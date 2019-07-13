Boris Johnson backs illegal migrants amnesty

WYBOSTON, United Kingdom: Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be Britain’s next prime minister, said on Saturday that he supported the idea of an amnesty for illegal migrants.

However, he said any efforts to regularise the status of long-term irregular workers must be matched by a clampdown on new arrivals to avoid creating a "pull factor"

Johnson first floated the idea of an amnesty when he was mayor of London. Now running for leader of the ruling Conservatives, he said he remained in favour.

He suggested there were around 500,000 people in London who had lived there for a decade or more but never registered and "are not able to pay taxes".

"I don’t think it’s commonsensical to think we can deport such a large number of people. We do need to think of how to regularise their status," he told a leadership campaign event in the east of England.

He said that despite the government’s efforts to clamp down on irregular migration, deporting people was "very difficult legally" and the number of removals was "vanishingly small".

"What I’m proposing would probably not make much practical difference in the existing state of affairs, it would regularise what is already going on."