Injured robber arrested as police foil mugging bid

The Gulshan-e-Maymar police foiled a robbery bid and arrested a suspected robber in an injured condition.

The police said they received information late on Friday night that a robber was busy in looting a citizen near Gadap Road.

Responding to the information, the police reached the spot and on seeing the cops, the suspect opened fire on them and tried to escape. The police opened fire in retaliation and during the exchange of fire the suspect, Shakeel Ahmed Jokhio, got injured.

The injured robber was taken to a hospital where doctors termed his condition stable. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol, four snatched mobile phones, several CNIC cards and ATM cards from the suspect.

During the initial investigation, Jokhio told the police that that last week he killed a trader, Kamlesh Kumar, during a robbery bid. The police also recovered original CNIC cards and ATM cards of Kumar and his wife from his possession.

Moreover, two associates, Imdad Karim and Abdul Zameer, were sentenced to 20 years each of imprisonment in a murder case of Abdul Hameed in 2017 during a robbery bid. Another accused, Shakeel, is an absconder in the case.