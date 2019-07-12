close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
KI
Khalid Iqbal
July 13, 2019

Three killed

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Three people including two children were killed in different incidents in the city here on Friday, Rescue 1122 said.

A 22 year-old, Shahrukh Qadri and his 11-year-old nephew, Muhammad Furqan, drowned in Sill River near Rajjar Village, Chakri Road.

Their bodies were fished out by Rescue 1122. According to initial investigation, they went to jungle for hunt, but Muhammad Furqan went to the nearby river and drowned. His uncle tried to save him but also drowned. Hearing their shouting, some people called Recue 112 who along with police rushed to the scene.

Meanwhile, 7-year-old boy, Muhammad Asim, fell into a broken sewerage line while scavenging garbage in Dhoke Chiradghdin and died on the spot. Rescue 1122, spokesman, Muhammad Farooq Butt told ‘The News’ that a garbage picker boy was killed when he fell into a broken sewerage line while picking garbage. We have shifted the dead body of the boy to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), he added.

