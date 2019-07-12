Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: A very humid day with scattered rain was observed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moderate monsoon currents are reaching the upper parts of the country and are likely to strengthen.

Westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. Met officials predicted that widespread dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions besides Islamabad and Kashmir while at scattered places in Malakand, Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar, D.I Khan, Bannu, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was observed in a number of cities, including Jhelum, Murree, Bhakkar, Islamabad, Narowal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bannu, Malamjabba, Parachinar and D.I Khan. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded in Nokkundi where the mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 35.3°C and minimum was 23.7°C.