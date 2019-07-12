close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 13, 2019

Amir Khan defeats Australian boxer Billy Dib in Jeddah

National

 
July 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former unified light-welterweight world champion, Amir Khan, beat Australian boxer Billy Dib in Jeddah on Friday, making the British Pakistani Olympic fighter the face of boxing in Saudi Arabia, Geo News reported .

Khan was originally slated to face Indian Neeraj Goyat, before he pulled of due to injuries, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah less than three months after he was controversially defeated by Terence Crawford. Khan was reportedly being paid £7m, £3m more than he earned against Crawford, to headline a team event between fighters representing Pakistan and India. Khan and Dib competed for the WBC International Welterweight Championship at Jeddah’s Season Festival.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus