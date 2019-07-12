Amir Khan defeats Australian boxer Billy Dib in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD: Former unified light-welterweight world champion, Amir Khan, beat Australian boxer Billy Dib in Jeddah on Friday, making the British Pakistani Olympic fighter the face of boxing in Saudi Arabia, Geo News reported .

Khan was originally slated to face Indian Neeraj Goyat, before he pulled of due to injuries, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah less than three months after he was controversially defeated by Terence Crawford. Khan was reportedly being paid £7m, £3m more than he earned against Crawford, to headline a team event between fighters representing Pakistan and India. Khan and Dib competed for the WBC International Welterweight Championship at Jeddah’s Season Festival.