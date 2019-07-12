close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
AFP
July 13, 2019

Six die in suicide blast at Afghan wedding ceremony

National

AFP
July 13, 2019

JALALABAD: At least six people were killed and 14 wounded on Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP. The Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate later claimed responsibility for the bombing in Nangarhar province close to the Pakistan border.

