Six die in suicide blast at Afghan wedding ceremony

JALALABAD: At least six people were killed and 14 wounded on Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP. The Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate later claimed responsibility for the bombing in Nangarhar province close to the Pakistan border.
