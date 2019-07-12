Tile makers protest Third Schedule

KARACHI: All Pakistan Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Association (APCTMA) on Friday urged the government to reconsider inclusion of ceramic tiles in the Third Schedule of the Sales Tax Act 1990 which makes printing of retail price mandatory on each box of tiles.

APCTMA spokesman said tiles were produced in various grades and types in hundreds of thousands of varieties which made it impossible to print prices on each box. “The inventory of tiles may be carried for years in the warehouses by a manufacturer and due to its weight, it is impossible to change prices on boxes once it is out from the production hall,” he added.

FBR should allow at least one year’s time to the local manufacturers if tiles were kept in 3rd schedule to comply with the requirements of printing retail price on each box, as currently none of the manufacturer has basic infrastructure to comply with the requirements, he added.