Pakistan values brotherly ties with Indonesia, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed on Wednesday that Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Indonesia based on common faith, strong historical and cultural linkages.He made the remarks in a meeting with Indonesia Ambassador Lwan Suyudhie, who called on him at the General Headquarters. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced defence cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.