close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 11, 2019

Pakistan values brotherly ties with Indonesia, says Gen Bajwa

Top Story

A
APP
July 11, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed on Wednesday that Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Indonesia based on common faith, strong historical and cultural linkages.He made the remarks in a meeting with Indonesia Ambassador Lwan Suyudhie, who called on him at the General Headquarters. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced defence cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus