Three more matches decided in U-16 Cricket

LAHORE: Three matches were decided in the fourth round of the ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-16 One-day Cricket Tournament here on Wednesday.

In the first match East Zone Reds beat West Zone Reds by 6 runs at Albilal Ground. Scores: East Zone Reds 222/6 in 40 overs (Haider Sohail 58, M Hussain 54, M Umair 42, Oman Shahid 3/35). West Zone Reds 216 in 38.3 overs (Oman Shahid 55, Musa Khan 50, Fawad Khan 4/43, Haider Sohail 2/2).

In the second match of the day played at Ittefaq LRCA Ground, North Zone Reds beat East Zone Greens by 80 runs. Scores: North Zone Reds 284/9 40 overs (Rana Arslan 113, Wasif Mahmood 30, Fahad Afzal 4/28, Osama Zahid 2/47). East Zone Greens 204/9 in 40 overs (Osama Zahid 87, M Talha 35*, Hamza Shakil 2/16, Emmad Saleem 2/39).

In third match of the day, played at New Ittefaq Ground, North Zone Greens beat West Zone Greens by 8 wickets.

Scores: West Zone Greens 164 in 38.2 overs (Hasnain Baig 58, Shahwaiz Irfan 27, Umer Bezza 4/40, M Hamza 3/35). North Zone Greens 165/2 in 16.3 overs (Abdul Wahab 79*, M Hassan 46).