Thu Jul 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Fake accounts scam: NAB arrests Sindh Bank officials

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday made major arrests from Karachi with regard to mega fake bank accounts scam.

According to the NAB, the NAB Rawalpindi arrested president Sindh Bank, Executive Vice President Sindh Bank Syed Nadeem Altaf, and ex-president Sindh Bank, currently Director Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh.

The NAB stated the accused persons will be produced before the Accountability Court Karachi for grant of transit remand. According to the NAB, after remand from the Accountability Court Karachi, the accused will be shifted to Islamabad as per law.

