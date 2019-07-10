close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
July 11, 2019

Punjab CM okays raise in police allowances

July 11, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting in his office here on Wednesday. The chief minister gave approval in principle to increase allowances of Punjab police. The final approval will be given by the Punjab cabinet.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that police would be extended necessary cooperation in war against terrorism and crimes and it would also be provided resources according to the modern needs.

We appreciate the sacrifices and efforts made by the police against crimes and terrorism and now it will have to show improved performance. The past is over and the previous behaviour is unacceptable in the new Pakistan because every citizen is worthy of respect and honour, he added.

He asked the police to treat people in a decent manner in police stations as the protection of life and property of people was not a duty but a noble deed as well. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, inspector general of police Punjab, Finance Secretary attended the meeting.

